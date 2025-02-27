29 0 Kommentare Adtran Networks SE Unveils Q4 & FY 2024 Results

Despite a challenging year, Q4 2024 saw a promising uptick in revenues, marking a 0.4% year-over-year rise and a notable 17.3% sequential growth. The quarter also showcased a significant turnaround in pro forma EBIT, improving from a Q3 loss to EUR 3.9 million. However, annual figures painted a different picture, with revenues dropping by 28.6% due to reduced service provider spending and elevated customer inventory levels. The complete audited financial statements for 2024 will be unveiled in April 2025, with Q1 2025 results anticipated on May 8, 2025.

wO Newsflash 0 Follower Autor folgen Mehr anzeigen Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen. Mehr anzeigen RSS-Feed abonnieren

Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.

