Adtran Networks SE Unveils Q4 & FY 2024 Results
Despite a challenging year, Q4 2024 saw a promising uptick in revenues, marking a 0.4% year-over-year rise and a notable 17.3% sequential growth. The quarter also showcased a significant turnaround in pro forma EBIT, improving from a Q3 loss to EUR 3.9 million. However, annual figures painted a different picture, with revenues dropping by 28.6% due to reduced service provider spending and elevated customer inventory levels. The complete audited financial statements for 2024 will be unveiled in April 2025, with Q1 2025 results anticipated on May 8, 2025.
- Q4 2024 revenues increased by 0.4% year-over-year and 17.3% sequentially.
- Q4 2024 pro forma EBIT was EUR 3.9 million, down from EUR 9.3 million in Q4 2023, but improved from a loss of EUR 2.5 million in Q3 2024.
- Annual revenues for 2024 decreased by 28.6% to EUR 438.1 million.
- Annual pro forma EBIT for 2024 was a loss of EUR 4.5 million, equating to -1.0% of revenues.
- The decline in annual revenues was attributed to lower service provider spending and high customer inventory.
- The final audited financial statements for 2024 will be published in April 2025, with Q1 2025 results expected on May 8, 2025.
At this time, the index SDAX was at 15.087,27PKT (+0,93 %).
+0,50 %
-0,25 %
+0,40 %
+2,81 %
+0,60 %
+33,18 %
+219,84 %
+487,46 %
+380,95 %
ISIN:DE0005103006WKN:510300
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte