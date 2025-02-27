Demand Plummets as Restructuring Costs Sink Profits!
Facing a turbulent year, Bystronic AG navigates a steep decline in demand with strategic restructuring and resilience, aiming to rebound in a challenging market.
- Bystronic AG experienced a significant decline in demand, with order intake dropping by 21% and net sales decreasing by 30% in 2024.
- The company reported an adjusted operating result (EBIT) of CHF -47 million and a net result of CHF -68 million, impacted by one-time restructuring costs of CHF 37 million.
- A comprehensive restructuring plan was initiated in September 2024, aiming for annual savings of over CHF 60 million and reducing the workforce by approximately 600 positions.
- Bystronic proposed a dividend of CHF 4.00 per class A registered share, reflecting a solid liquidity situation despite the losses.
- The new organizational structure replaced the regional setup with a divisional structure to enhance customer service and operational efficiency.
- For 2025, Bystronic anticipates a challenging market environment, expecting lower sales and another operating loss, but aims for improved performance and market share recovery in the latter half of the year.
ISIN:CH0244017502WKN:A117LR
