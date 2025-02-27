Discover ABB's Latest Annual Report for 2024!
ABB's 2024 Annual Reporting Suite unveils a year of remarkable achievements and ambitious goals, setting a new standard in corporate responsibility with record revenues and significant emission reductions.
- ABB published its Annual Reporting Suite 2024, which includes various reports detailing the company's strategy, governance, financial, and sustainability performance.
- The company achieved record revenues of $32.9 billion, an operational EBITA margin of 18.1%, and free cash flow of $3.9 billion in 2024.
- ABB reduced its scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 78% since 2019 and cut scope 3 emissions by 8% since 2022.
- In 2024, ABB helped customers avoid 66 megatons of GHG emissions through its products, totaling 204 megatons since 2022.
- ABB aims for an 80% reduction in scope 1 and 2 GHG emissions by 2030 and a 25% reduction in scope 3 emissions by the same year, using 2019 and 2022 as baselines, respectively.
- The company achieved a low lost-time injury frequency rate (LTIFR) of 0.15 in 2024 and increased the proportion of women in senior management to 21.3%.
The next important date, Quarterly report, at ABB is on 17.04.2025.
