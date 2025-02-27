Discover the Exclusive 2024 Results Unveiled Now!
Kudelski Group's strategic maneuvers, including a pivotal sale and debt clearance, have fortified its financial standing, setting the stage for stable growth and innovation in Cybersecurity and IoT.
- The Kudelski Group completed a transformative sale of SKIDATA for an enterprise value of EUR 340 million, generating over EUR 300 million in net cash proceeds.
- The company strengthened its balance sheet by repaying a CHF 145.9 million bond and all bank debt, resulting in a cash position of USD 126.3 million.
- Total Group revenues for 2024 were USD 393.0 million, with a net profit of USD 10.6 million, reflecting a significant improvement from the previous year.
- The Digital Television segment experienced an 11.6% revenue decline, while the Cybersecurity segment grew by 1.8%, and the Internet of Things maintained stable revenues at USD 47.4 million.
- The 2025 outlook anticipates stable revenues and EBITDA compared to 2024, following a restructuring program that includes a reduction of 160 positions.
- The company plans to focus on expanding managed security operations and asset tracking in the Cybersecurity and IoT segments, respectively, to drive future growth.
The next important date, Quarterly report, at Kudelski porteur is on 27.02.2025.
0,00 %
-1,42 %
+18,89 %
+6,68 %
+18,89 %
-49,35 %
-64,92 %
-86,74 %
-83,38 %
ISIN:CH0012268360WKN:915684
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte