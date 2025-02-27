    101 Aufrufe 101 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    KION's 2024: Profitability Soars in Strong Financial Year

    KION Group's financial performance in 2024 showcased resilience and growth, with notable increases in revenue and EBIT, despite challenges in some segments.

    Foto: Arne Dedert - dpa
    • KION Group's revenue increased slightly to €11.503 billion in 2024, up from €11.434 billion in 2023.
    • Adjusted EBIT rose significantly to €917.2 million in 2024, compared to €790.5 million in 2023, with an EBIT margin increase to 8.0% from 6.9%.
    • Free cash flow was €702.0 million in 2024, slightly down from €715.2 million in 2023.
    • The Industrial Trucks & Services segment saw a revenue increase of 1.5% to €8.609 billion, while the Supply Chain Solutions segment experienced a revenue decline of 1.8% to €2.943 billion.
    • KION Group proposes a dividend of €0.82 per share for 2024, up from €0.70 in 2023, with a total payout of €107.5 million.
    • The outlook for 2025 anticipates revenue between €10,900 million and €11,700 million, with adjusted EBIT expected to range from €720 million to €870 million.

    The next important date, Publication Annual Financial Report, at Kion Group is on 27.02.2025.

    At this time, the index MDAX was at 28.472,01PKT (+0,83 %).


