KION's 2024: Profitability Soars in Strong Financial Year

KION Group's revenue increased slightly to €11.503 billion in 2024, up from €11.434 billion in 2023.

Adjusted EBIT rose significantly to €917.2 million in 2024, compared to €790.5 million in 2023, with an EBIT margin increase to 8.0% from 6.9%.

Free cash flow was €702.0 million in 2024, slightly down from €715.2 million in 2023.

The Industrial Trucks & Services segment saw a revenue increase of 1.5% to €8.609 billion, while the Supply Chain Solutions segment experienced a revenue decline of 1.8% to €2.943 billion.

KION Group proposes a dividend of €0.82 per share for 2024, up from €0.70 in 2023, with a total payout of €107.5 million.

The outlook for 2025 anticipates revenue between €10,900 million and €11,700 million, with adjusted EBIT expected to range from €720 million to €870 million.

The next important date, Publication Annual Financial Report, at Kion Group is on 27.02.2025.

At this time, the index MDAX was at 28.472,01PKT (+0,83 %).





