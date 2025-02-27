KION's 2024: Profitability Soars in Strong Financial Year
KION Group's financial performance in 2024 showcased resilience and growth, with notable increases in revenue and EBIT, despite challenges in some segments.
Foto: Arne Dedert - dpa
- KION Group's revenue increased slightly to €11.503 billion in 2024, up from €11.434 billion in 2023.
- Adjusted EBIT rose significantly to €917.2 million in 2024, compared to €790.5 million in 2023, with an EBIT margin increase to 8.0% from 6.9%.
- Free cash flow was €702.0 million in 2024, slightly down from €715.2 million in 2023.
- The Industrial Trucks & Services segment saw a revenue increase of 1.5% to €8.609 billion, while the Supply Chain Solutions segment experienced a revenue decline of 1.8% to €2.943 billion.
- KION Group proposes a dividend of €0.82 per share for 2024, up from €0.70 in 2023, with a total payout of €107.5 million.
- The outlook for 2025 anticipates revenue between €10,900 million and €11,700 million, with adjusted EBIT expected to range from €720 million to €870 million.
The next important date, Publication Annual Financial Report, at Kion Group is on 27.02.2025.
At this time, the index MDAX was at 28.472,01PKT (+0,83 %).
ISIN:DE000KGX8881WKN:KGX888
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
