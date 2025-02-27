Intershop Boosts Profits & Income with Intensified Transactions in 2024
Intershop Holding AG has marked a remarkable financial year, showcasing significant growth and sustainability strides. With a net profit soaring to CHF 117.5 million and equity climbing to CHF 935.0 million, the company stands on solid financial ground. Despite property sales, net rental income rose by 2.2%, while the property portfolio expanded by 15.7%, reflecting strategic acquisitions. Intershop's commitment to sustainability is evident with a 4.5% reduction in CO2 emissions intensity and a 26% boost in photovoltaic output. Looking ahead, Intershop anticipates an 8% rise in net rental income for 2025, promising continued growth and attractive dividends.
- Intershop Holding AG reported a net profit of CHF 117.5 million in 2024, up from CHF 82.5 million in the previous year.
- The company's equity increased to CHF 935.0 million, with a return on equity of 13.4%.
- Net rental income rose by 2.2% to CHF 82.2 million, despite property sales, driven by rent increases and successful new lettings.
- The property portfolio grew by 15.7% to CHF 1,591.7 million, with significant acquisitions and sales contributing to this growth.
- CO2 emissions intensity was reduced by 4.5% to 9.7 kg CO2e/m2, and photovoltaic system output increased by 26%.
- Intershop anticipates an 8% increase in net rental income in 2025, excluding new transactions, and expects to maintain its attractive dividend policy.
