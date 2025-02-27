89 0 Kommentare Intershop Boosts Profits & Income with Intensified Transactions in 2024

Intershop Holding AG has marked a remarkable financial year, showcasing significant growth and sustainability strides. With a net profit soaring to CHF 117.5 million and equity climbing to CHF 935.0 million, the company stands on solid financial ground. Despite property sales, net rental income rose by 2.2%, while the property portfolio expanded by 15.7%, reflecting strategic acquisitions. Intershop's commitment to sustainability is evident with a 4.5% reduction in CO2 emissions intensity and a 26% boost in photovoltaic output. Looking ahead, Intershop anticipates an 8% rise in net rental income for 2025, promising continued growth and attractive dividends.

