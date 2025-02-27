Nordex Achieves 2024 Goals, Profits Soar!
Nordex Group has surpassed expectations, marking a triumphant year with impressive financial and operational achievements. With a 20% surge in order intake and a 12.5% rise in sales, the company is on a robust growth trajectory. An improved EBITDA margin and a positive net profit underscore their financial health. Their first integrated Annual Report and sustainability focus pave the way for continued success.
- Nordex Group achieved all 2024 financial and operational targets, with a 20% increase in order intake to EUR 7.5 billion.
- Sales increased by 12.5% to EUR 7.3 billion, and the EBITDA margin improved to 4.1%, slightly exceeding the guidance range.
- Free cash flow reached EUR 271 million, and the company reported a positive net profit of EUR 9 million.
- The Projects segment saw a 13% increase in order intake to 8.3 GW, while the Service segment's order intake rose by 114% to EUR 1,981 million.
- The order book at the end of 2024 was EUR 12.8 billion, with EUR 7.8 billion in the Projects segment and EUR 5.0 billion in the Service segment.
- Nordex Group published its first integrated Annual Report, including a sustainability statement reviewed by KPMG, and reiterated its medium-term EBITDA margin target of 8%.
