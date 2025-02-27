    105 Aufrufe 105 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    Nordex Achieves 2024 Goals, Profits Soar!

    Nordex Group has surpassed expectations, marking a triumphant year with impressive financial and operational achievements. With a 20% surge in order intake and a 12.5% rise in sales, the company is on a robust growth trajectory. An improved EBITDA margin and a positive net profit underscore their financial health. Their first integrated Annual Report and sustainability focus pave the way for continued success.

    Nordex Achieves 2024 Goals, Profits Soar!
    Foto: Bernd Wüstneck - dpa-Zentralbild
    • Nordex Group achieved all 2024 financial and operational targets, with a 20% increase in order intake to EUR 7.5 billion.
    • Sales increased by 12.5% to EUR 7.3 billion, and the EBITDA margin improved to 4.1%, slightly exceeding the guidance range.
    • Free cash flow reached EUR 271 million, and the company reported a positive net profit of EUR 9 million.
    • The Projects segment saw a 13% increase in order intake to 8.3 GW, while the Service segment's order intake rose by 114% to EUR 1,981 million.
    • The order book at the end of 2024 was EUR 12.8 billion, with EUR 7.8 billion in the Projects segment and EUR 5.0 billion in the Service segment.
    • Nordex Group published its first integrated Annual Report, including a sustainability statement reviewed by KPMG, and reiterated its medium-term EBITDA margin target of 8%.

    The next important date, Analyst Conference Call: Fourth Quarter/Full Year 2024 Results, at Nordex is on 27.02.2025.

    At this time, the index MDAX was at 28.472,01PKT (+0,83 %).


    Nordex

    +2,97 %
    +8,25 %
    +6,50 %
    +5,68 %
    +32,24 %
    -4,49 %
    +30,60 %
    -22,27 %
    +364,08 %
    ISIN:DE000A0D6554WKN:A0D655





