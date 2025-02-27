NFON AG Surges Ahead with Robust Earnings & Cash Flow Growth
NFON AG's impressive financial performance in 2024, marked by a 6.1% revenue increase and a 48% rise in adjusted EBITDA, sets the stage for ambitious growth and innovation in AI-driven communication.
- NFON AG reported a 6.1% increase in total revenue to EUR 87.3 million for the financial year 2024.
- The company's adjusted EBITDA grew significantly by 48% to EUR 12.3 million, indicating stronger profitability.
- Free cash flow improved markedly to EUR 6.5 million, reflecting strategic measures for sustainable profitability.
- NFON's "NFON NEXT 2027" strategy focuses on sustainable growth, AI investments, and higher earnings, with revenue growth projected between 8% and 10% for 2025.
- The acquisition of botario GmbH has positively impacted NFON's business growth, enhancing its position in AI-based business communication.
- NFON aims to drive growth through AI-based solutions, operational process optimization, and market penetration, with a focus on recurring revenue and strategic revenue growth.
