Sixt Vz Hits €4B Revenue Milestone: Third Record Year!

SIXT achieved a record revenue of EUR 4.00 billion in 2024, marking a 10.5% increase from the previous year.

The company reported a record EBITDA of EUR 1.46 billion, reflecting a 10.1% growth, showcasing strong profitability compared to the industry.

SIXT plans to propose an attractive dividend of EUR 2.70 per ordinary share and EUR 2.72 per preference share, exceeding historical payout ratios.

For 2025, SIXT anticipates revenue growth of 5% to 10% and aims for an EBT margin of around 10%, despite a challenging economic environment.

The North America segment saw significant growth, with a revenue increase of 22.2%, while Germany and other European markets grew by approximately 6%.

The average fleet size increased to 184,300 vehicles, supporting high utilization rates and efficient fleet management strategies.

