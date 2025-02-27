AIXTRON: Surging Ahead in Tough Markets

AIXTRON achieved a slight revenue growth of 1% year-over-year, reaching EUR 633.2 million in 2024, despite a challenging market environment.

The G10 system family, introduced in 2022 and 2023, accounted for around 50% of equipment revenue in 2024, significantly strengthening AIXTRON's market position.

AIXTRON opened a new Innovation Center for 300 mm wafer systems, investing around EUR 100 million, to support future technology developments and customer collaborations.

The company's operating result (EBIT) decreased by 16% to EUR 131.2 million in 2024, mainly due to negative product mix effects and higher operating expenses.

AIXTRON's order intake declined by 7% in 2024, reflecting weakening market demand, particularly in the power electronics sector.

For 2025, AIXTRON expects revenues between EUR 530 million and EUR 600 million, with a focus on strengthening profitability and rebuilding a strong cash position.

The next important date, Publication Annual Financial Report, at AIXTRON is on 27.02.2025.

The price of AIXTRON at the time of the news was 14,375EUR and was down -0,10 % compared with the previous day.

13 minutes after the article was published, the price was 13,750EUR this corresponds to a minus of -4,35 % since publication.

At this time, the index MDAX was at 28.472,01PKT (+0,83 %).





