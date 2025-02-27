Scout24 SE: 2024 Results Shine, 2025 Growth & Margins Expand

Scout24 SE reported preliminary results for 2024, achieving revenue growth of 11.2% to EUR 566.3 million, reaching the upper end of their guidance range.

The company experienced its fourth consecutive year of double-digit revenue growth, driven by strong performance in both B2B and B2C segments, with new record customer numbers.

For 2025, Scout24 SE anticipates revenue growth of 12-14% and continued margin expansion, with an ordinary operating EBITDA margin increase of up to 50 basis points.

In 2024, adjusted EPS grew by 15% to EUR 2.90, and free cash flow increased by 34% to EUR 223.2 million, reflecting strong shareholder value creation.

The Professional segment saw subscription revenue growth of 9.8% and transaction enablement revenue growth of 19.1%, while the Private segment's subscription revenue increased by 25.2%.

The company is confident in its strategy focusing on interconnectivity and product innovation, expecting continued revenue and profitability growth in 2025 despite challenging market conditions.

The next important date, Publication of the preliminary financial figures 2024 with analyst conference call, at Scout24 is on 27.02.2025.

The price of Scout24 at the time of the news was 93,98EUR and did not change compared to the previous day.

14 minutes after the article was published, the price was 93,95EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,03 % since publication.

At this time, the index MDAX was at 28.472,01PKT (+0,83 %).





