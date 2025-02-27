HENSOLDT Soars: Record Orders & Surpassing Financial Targets

HENSOLDT achieved a record order backlog in the financial year 2024, with an order intake of EUR 2,904 million, significantly exceeding the previous year's EUR 2,087 million.

The company's revenue grew to EUR 2,240 million, a 21.3% increase from the previous year, with a book-to-bill ratio improving to 1.3x.

Adjusted EBITDA increased to EUR 405 million, with an EBITDA margin of 19.4%, surpassing expectations.

The adjusted free cash flow rose by 26% to EUR 249 million, and a dividend of EUR 0.50 per share was proposed, up from EUR 0.40 the previous year.

HENSOLDT's order backlog reached a record EUR 6,644 million, with significant contributions from European partner countries and major orders like the ECRS Mk1 project.

The company anticipates continued positive business development in 2025, expecting revenue between EUR 2,500 to 2,600 million and a book-to-bill ratio of around 1.2x.

The next important date, Preliminary Annual Financial Results 2024, at HENSOLDT is on 27.02.2025.

The price of HENSOLDT at the time of the news was 51,10EUR and was down -0,10 % compared with the previous day.

16 minutes after the article was published, the price was 50,85EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,49 % since publication.

At this time, the index MDAX was at 28.472,01PKT (+0,83 %).





