Befesa Hits Record €62m Q4 EBITDA, Sees 17% Growth in 2024!

Befesa achieved a record Q4 EBITDA of €62m and a 17% growth in full-year 2024 EBITDA, reaching €213.4m.

Operating cash flow increased by 30% to €191.8m in 2024, with net leverage improving to x2.9 by year-end.

Revenue for 2024 rose by 5% to €1,239.0m, with strong performance in the Steel Dust and Aluminium Salt Slags segments.

The Steel Dust segment maintained high-capacity utilization despite low European steel production, while the Aluminium Salt Slags segment achieved 91% capacity utilization.

Befesa expects strong double-digit EBITDA growth in 2025, with a focus on deleveraging and executing growth investments in key markets.

The proposed dividend for 2024 is €0.64 per share, with Befesa planning to release its earnings guidance for 2025 alongside Q1 results on 30 April 2025.

The next important date, Preliminary Annual Results 2024 and Conference Call, at Befesa is on 27.02.2025.

The price of Befesa at the time of the news was 23,170EUR and did not change compared to the previous day.

13 minutes after the article was published, the price was 23,670EUR this corresponds to a plus of +2,16 % since publication.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 15.087,27PKT (+0,93 %).






