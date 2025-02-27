Verve Group (A) Soars with 46% Revenue & 53% EBITDA Growth!
Verve Group SE has set a new benchmark in financial performance with its remarkable growth in Q4 2024. The company reported a 46% surge in net revenues and a 53% rise in adjusted EBITDA, showcasing its robust financial health. Looking ahead, Verve aims to revolutionize the advertising landscape with ID-less solutions and enhanced operational efficiencies.
- Verve Group SE reported a 46% increase in net revenues to €144.2 million in Q4 2024, compared to €98.7 million in Q4 2023.
- Adjusted EBITDA grew by 53% to €48.5 million in Q4 2024, with an improved EBITDA margin of 34%.
- The company achieved a 24% organic revenue growth in Q4 2024, up from 16% in the previous year.
- The adjusted leverage ratio was reduced to 2.4x as of December 31, 2024, down from 3.1x a year earlier.
- Verve outperformed its revenue guidance for FY 2024, achieving €437 million against a target of €400-420 million.
- The company plans to expand ID-less advertising solutions and improve operational efficiencies in 2025, aiming for continued double-digit organic growth.
The price of Verve Group Registered (A) at the time of the news was 3,4225EUR and was up +0,51 % compared with the previous
day.
+3,50 %
+5,04 %
+13,80 %
-13,96 %
+261,73 %
+100,40 %
ISIN:SE0018538068WKN:A3D3A1
