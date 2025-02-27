Cherry SE Unveils Q4 & FY 2024 Preliminary Figures

Cherry SE reported a consolidated group revenue of approximately EUR 110 million for the fiscal year 2024, with an adjusted EBITDA margin of around -2.0%.

In Q4 2024, the company generated consolidated group revenue of EUR 25.8 million, down from EUR 37.9 million in Q4 2023, with an adjusted EBITDA of EUR -1.5 million.

The Peripherals segment saw a significant decline in sales, generating EUR 15.8 million in Q4 2024, a 42% drop from EUR 27.3 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The Digital Health & Solutions segment experienced over 30% year-on-year sales growth, reaching EUR 30 million for the full year 2024, with adjusted EBITDA increasing from EUR 4.7 million to EUR 12 million.

Cherry SE exceeded its cost savings target for Q4 2024, achieving EUR 3.6 million, and reported liquidity of EUR 16.4 million as of December 31, 2024.

The company is undergoing a realignment and restructuring, which has led to increased street prices for products and revised contracts with key distributors, aiming to enhance efficiency and generate synergies.

