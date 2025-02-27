2G Energy's EUR 376M Sales Surge: 3% Growth in 2024!

2G Energy AG achieved consolidated sales of approximately EUR 376 million in 2024, marking a 3% increase from the previous year.

The company's international new plant business exceeded domestic business for the first time, with sales abroad reaching approximately EUR 110 million compared to Germany's EUR 97 million.

The service business abroad grew by approximately 8%, reaching around EUR 57 million, while domestic sales showed a temporary decline of 11% but have since improved.

2G Energy AG confirmed its growth forecast for 2025 with expected sales between EUR 430 to 450 million and for 2026 between EUR 440 to 490 million, based on a record order backlog.

The company has benefited from its internationalization strategy, with international business growing by approximately 28%, compensating for the weaker German market.

2G Energy AG is a leading manufacturer of decentralized energy supply systems, including CHP plants and large heat pumps, and is expanding its technological leadership through continuous research and development.

