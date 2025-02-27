Discover CPH's FY2024 Earnings Revealed
CPH Group faces a challenging FY2024 with a 10.6% sales drop, yet maintains a solid EBITDA margin. Strategic moves in Zeochem contrast with Perlen Packaging's hurdles, as global uncertainties loom.
- CPH Group reported FY2024 net sales of CHF 323.3 million, a 10.6% decrease YoY, primarily due to raw material price drops and customer destocking.
- EBITDA for FY2024 was CHF 53.8 million, down 17.2% from the previous year, with an EBITDA margin of 16.6%, within the guidance range.
- The Zeochem segment saw a 5.6% YoY decline in net sales to CHF 117.3 million, but EBITDA increased by 3.5% to CHF 22.8 million, supported by acquisitions and high demand for certain products.
- Perlen Packaging's net sales fell 13.2% YoY to CHF 206.0 million, with EBITDA declining 22.4% to CHF 33.3 million due to customer destocking and lower raw material prices.
- The IMF forecasts global economic growth of 3.3% in 2025, but uncertainties and geopolitical tensions contribute to a cautious business outlook for CPH.
- CPH's intrinsic value is estimated at CHF 92.5 per share, indicating a potential upside of 27.4%, with current trading at a 30% discount to industry peers based on EV/EBITDA.
