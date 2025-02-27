Marley Spoon & 468 SPAC II (A) Slash Jobs Globally
Marley Spoon Group SE is set to streamline its operations, affecting 5% of its workforce across key regions, to enhance profitability and align resources with market priorities.
- Marley Spoon Group SE announces global workforce reductions as part of a strategic initiative to enhance profitability.
- The restructuring will affect approximately 5% of the total workforce, primarily in central function roles.
- Affected countries include Germany, Portugal, the Netherlands, the United States, and Australia.
- The changes aim to streamline operations and ensure financial sustainability without withdrawing from any markets.
- The decision is part of aligning resources with core priorities in the meal kit and ready-to-heat market.
- The announcement is not for distribution in the United States, Canada, Japan, or other jurisdictions where it would be unlawful.
