    Marley Spoon & 468 SPAC II (A) Slash Jobs Globally

    Marley Spoon Group SE is set to streamline its operations, affecting 5% of its workforce across key regions, to enhance profitability and align resources with market priorities.

    • Marley Spoon Group SE announces global workforce reductions as part of a strategic initiative to enhance profitability.
    • The restructuring will affect approximately 5% of the total workforce, primarily in central function roles.
    • Affected countries include Germany, Portugal, the Netherlands, the United States, and Australia.
    • The changes aim to streamline operations and ensure financial sustainability without withdrawing from any markets.
    • The decision is part of aligning resources with core priorities in the meal kit and ready-to-heat market.
