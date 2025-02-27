MEDICLIN Unveils 2024 Financial Year Preliminary Figures
MEDICLIN's 2024 performance reflects strategic growth, with sales rising to EUR 748.8 million and operating results soaring. The company excelled in post-acute care, while strategic investments set the stage for future success.
- MEDICLIN's group sales for 2024 increased by 2.6% to EUR 748.8 million, up from EUR 730.1 million in 2023.
- The group operating result reached EUR 53.5 million, significantly higher than the previous year's EUR 12.7 million.
- Capacity utilization in the post-acute segment remained above 86% in every quarter of 2024.
- Sales in the post-acute segment rose by 7.6% to EUR 485.4 million, while the acute segment saw a decline to EUR 234.9 million due to the sale of a facility.
- The nursing care segment's sales increased to EUR 23.4 million, and the service segment's sales rose to EUR 94.6 million, with both segments showing positive operating results.
- MEDICLIN invested EUR 46.2 million in 2024, with an average of 6,889 employees, down from 7,016 in the previous year.
