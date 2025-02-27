H&R's Preliminary Results: A Must-See Announcement
H&R GmbH & Co. KGaA exceeded expectations in 2024, with a robust EBITDA of EUR 94.8 million, defying market challenges and maintaining stable net income despite lower sales revenues.
Foto: adobe.stock.com
- H&R GmbH & Co. KGaA reported a preliminary EBITDA of EUR 94.8 million for 2024, exceeding both the previous year and forecasts.
- The company's EBIT for 2024 was EUR 31.9 million, and earnings before taxes (EBT) reached EUR 20.7 million, showing improvements from 2023.
- Consolidated net income attributable to shareholders remained stable at EUR 10.6 million, despite a slight decrease in sales revenues to EUR 1,338.2 million.
- The year 2024 was marked by subdued demand and prices, with a notable recovery in the second half of the year, particularly in Q4.
- Operating cash flow decreased to EUR 70.2 million, while free cash flow was positive at EUR 15.8 million; total assets increased to EUR 944.2 million.
- H&R KGaA will publish its complete Annual Report 2024 on March 28, 2025, including detailed business development and segment reporting.
The next important date, Publication Annual Financial Report, at H&R is on 28.03.2025.
The price of H&R at the time of the news was 3,5950EUR and was up +1,41 % compared with the previous day.
7 minutes after the article was published, the price was 3,6400EUR this corresponds to a plus of +1,25 % since publication.
+3,11 %
-0,56 %
-4,61 %
+4,14 %
-29,88 %
-40,94 %
-34,81 %
-47,38 %
-37,29 %
ISIN:DE000A2E4T77WKN:A2E4T7
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte