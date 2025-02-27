H&R's Preliminary Results: A Must-See Announcement

H&R GmbH & Co. KGaA reported a preliminary EBITDA of EUR 94.8 million for 2024, exceeding both the previous year and forecasts.

The company's EBIT for 2024 was EUR 31.9 million, and earnings before taxes (EBT) reached EUR 20.7 million, showing improvements from 2023.

Consolidated net income attributable to shareholders remained stable at EUR 10.6 million, despite a slight decrease in sales revenues to EUR 1,338.2 million.

The year 2024 was marked by subdued demand and prices, with a notable recovery in the second half of the year, particularly in Q4.

Operating cash flow decreased to EUR 70.2 million, while free cash flow was positive at EUR 15.8 million; total assets increased to EUR 944.2 million.

H&R KGaA will publish its complete Annual Report 2024 on March 28, 2025, including detailed business development and segment reporting.

The price of H&R at the time of the news was 3,5950EUR and was up +1,41 % compared with the previous day.

7 minutes after the article was published, the price was 3,6400EUR this corresponds to a plus of +1,25 % since publication.





