ElringKlinger: Earnings Hit by Impairments, Cash Flow & Debt Improve

ElringKlinger AG's annual earnings for 2024 were significantly impacted by non-cash impairment losses totaling EUR 238 million.

The company reported revenue of EUR 1,803 million for 2024, slightly down from EUR 1,847 million in 2023, with an adjusted EBIT margin of 4.8%.

Operating free cash flow increased to EUR 58.5 million in 2024, up from EUR 36.7 million in 2023, and net financial liabilities were reduced to a thirteen-year low of EUR 250 million.

ElringKlinger is undergoing a strategic reorientation, focusing on profitable business areas and discontinuing loss-making activities, which is expected to unlock annual earnings potential of around EUR 10 million from 2026.

The company is discontinuing its systems business for electric drive units and is reviewing its investment in hofer AG, with impairment losses related to new drive technologies amounting to EUR 85 million.

ElringKlinger plans to publish its audited results and detailed outlook for 2025 in its annual report on March 27, 2025.

