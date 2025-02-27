ElringKlinger Wraps 2024 Strong, Eyes Bold Transformation

ElringKlinger reported preliminary 2024 revenue of EUR 1,803 million, a slight decrease from EUR 1,847 million in 2023, with an adjusted EBIT margin of 4.8% compared to 5.4% in 2023.

The company achieved a strong operating free cash flow of EUR 58.5 million, significantly up from EUR 36.7 million in 2023, and reduced net financial liabilities to EUR 250 million, the lowest in thirteen years.

The 2024 financial year was adversely affected by non-recurring, non-cash impairment losses totaling EUR 238 million.

ElringKlinger is undergoing a strategic reorientation, focusing on profitable business areas and discontinuing loss-making activities, which is expected to unlock annual earnings potential of around EUR 10 million starting in 2026.

The company completed the sale of two plants in Switzerland and the United States, resulting in a net effect of EUR 103 million in charges, as part of its transformation strategy.

The E-Mobility business unit saw revenue more than double to EUR 103 million in 2024, with expectations for further growth, particularly in large-scale production projects, aiming for break-even by 2027.

The next important date, Publication Annual Financial Report, at ElringKlinger is on 27.03.2025.

The price of ElringKlinger at the time of the news was 4,2100EUR and was down -1,00 % compared with the previous day.






