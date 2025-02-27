Enapter's Bold 2025 Forecast & 2024 Figures Revealed!

Enapter AG forecasts revenues between EUR 39 million and EUR 42 million for the financial year 2025, with an EBITDA between EUR -2 million and EUR +/- 0.

The order backlog is approximately EUR 45 million, with around EUR 29 million expected in 2025.

In 2024, Enapter recorded incoming orders of about EUR 53 million, a 165% increase from the previous year.

Preliminary figures for 2024 show a turnover of approximately EUR 21.3 million and an EBITDA of around -8.6 million euros.

Enapter's joint venture in China, Wolong Enapter Hydrogen Technologies Ltd, began series production of AEM megawatt electrolyzers at the end of 2024, aiming to reduce costs and improve market access in China.

Enapter is a market leader in AEM electrolyzers, with thousands in use across 55 countries, focusing on green hydrogen production using innovative technology that maximizes yield from renewable energies.

The price of Enapter at the time of the news was 3,4700EUR and was up +0,43 % compared with the previous day.





