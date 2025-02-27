Analytic Partners Announces Strategic Partnership with Association of National Advertisers
Miami (ots/PRNewswire) - Analytic Partners, a global leader in Commercial
Analytics, proudly announces an exclusive strategic partnership with the
Association of National Advertisers (ANA). This partnership is a testament to
Analytic Partners' industry leading Commercial Intelligence solution, providing
some of the world's most recognized brands with a blueprint for sustainable
growth.
The partnership will provide ANA members with unparalleled insights and tailored
recommendations for CMOs and Analytics leaders through events, training and
publications. Members will gain exclusive access to Analytic Partners' powerful
proprietary ROI Genome® data and tailored thought leadership at key industry
events, including the ANA Measurement and Analytics Conference and the ANA
Masters of Marketing. Additionally, they will participate in key events to
identify actionable growth strategies, empowering marketing leaders to drive
enterprise success.
"The ANA is pivotal in equipping marketing leaders with innovative insights on
marketing measurement", said Jonathan Sanchez, Vice President of Marketing of
Analytic Partners. "Analytics Partners, with 25 years of unparalleled
excellence, consistently leads independent research, topping both the Gartner®
Magic Quadrant(TM) and The Forrester Wave(TM). This exclusive partnership allows
us to deliver our profound expertise, insights, and unique ROI Genome data to
marketing leaders, aiming to educate, energize, and inspire their enterprise
strategies."
"Marketing measurement has never been more important", according to Bill Duggan,
Group EVP of the ANA. "In today's super-fragmented communications environment,
brands compete ferociously for consumer attention and data-driven decisioning is
a valuable growth driver. ANA is delighted to have Analytic Partners as a
Strategic Partner as our members could benefit substantially from their
insights."
"We are thrilled to announce our exclusive partnership with the Association for
National Advertisers", said Omar Dennis, Chief Strategy Officer of Analytic
Partners. "This collaboration underscores our commitment to providing innovative
Commercial Analytics to leading brands. Data and analytics driven decisions are
the future. We are committed to providing ANA members unique insights and
actionable strategies to achieve their enterprise goals."
