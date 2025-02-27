Analytic Partners Announces Strategic Partnership with Association of National Advertisers

Miami (ots/PRNewswire) - Analytic Partners, a global leader in Commercial

Analytics, proudly announces an exclusive strategic partnership with the

Association of National Advertisers (ANA). This partnership is a testament to

Analytic Partners' industry leading Commercial Intelligence solution, providing

some of the world's most recognized brands with a blueprint for sustainable

growth.



The partnership will provide ANA members with unparalleled insights and tailored

recommendations for CMOs and Analytics leaders through events, training and

publications. Members will gain exclusive access to Analytic Partners' powerful

proprietary ROI Genome® data and tailored thought leadership at key industry

events, including the ANA Measurement and Analytics Conference and the ANA

Masters of Marketing. Additionally, they will participate in key events to

identify actionable growth strategies, empowering marketing leaders to drive

enterprise success.







marketing measurement", said Jonathan Sanchez, Vice President of Marketing of

Analytic Partners. "Analytics Partners, with 25 years of unparalleled

excellence, consistently leads independent research, topping both the Gartner®

Magic Quadrant(TM) and The Forrester Wave(TM). This exclusive partnership allows

us to deliver our profound expertise, insights, and unique ROI Genome data to

marketing leaders, aiming to educate, energize, and inspire their enterprise

strategies."



"Marketing measurement has never been more important", according to Bill Duggan,

Group EVP of the ANA. "In today's super-fragmented communications environment,

brands compete ferociously for consumer attention and data-driven decisioning is

a valuable growth driver. ANA is delighted to have Analytic Partners as a

Strategic Partner as our members could benefit substantially from their

insights."



"We are thrilled to announce our exclusive partnership with the Association for

National Advertisers", said Omar Dennis, Chief Strategy Officer of Analytic

Partners. "This collaboration underscores our commitment to providing innovative

Commercial Analytics to leading brands. Data and analytics driven decisions are

the future. We are committed to providing ANA members unique insights and

actionable strategies to achieve their enterprise goals."



Analytic Partners continues to solidify its position as a leader in Commercial

Analytics, addressing critical industry needs to drive measurable outcomes amid Seite 2 ► Seite 1 von 2





