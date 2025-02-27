    105 Aufrufe 105 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    Analytic Partners Announces Strategic Partnership with Association of National Advertisers

    Miami (ots/PRNewswire) - Analytic Partners, a global leader in Commercial
    Analytics, proudly announces an exclusive strategic partnership with the
    Association of National Advertisers (ANA). This partnership is a testament to
    Analytic Partners' industry leading Commercial Intelligence solution, providing
    some of the world's most recognized brands with a blueprint for sustainable
    growth.

    The partnership will provide ANA members with unparalleled insights and tailored
    recommendations for CMOs and Analytics leaders through events, training and
    publications. Members will gain exclusive access to Analytic Partners' powerful
    proprietary ROI Genome® data and tailored thought leadership at key industry
    events, including the ANA Measurement and Analytics Conference and the ANA
    Masters of Marketing. Additionally, they will participate in key events to
    identify actionable growth strategies, empowering marketing leaders to drive
    enterprise success.

    "The ANA is pivotal in equipping marketing leaders with innovative insights on
    marketing measurement", said Jonathan Sanchez, Vice President of Marketing of
    Analytic Partners. "Analytics Partners, with 25 years of unparalleled
    excellence, consistently leads independent research, topping both the Gartner®
    Magic Quadrant(TM) and The Forrester Wave(TM). This exclusive partnership allows
    us to deliver our profound expertise, insights, and unique ROI Genome data to
    marketing leaders, aiming to educate, energize, and inspire their enterprise
    strategies."

    "Marketing measurement has never been more important", according to Bill Duggan,
    Group EVP of the ANA. "In today's super-fragmented communications environment,
    brands compete ferociously for consumer attention and data-driven decisioning is
    a valuable growth driver. ANA is delighted to have Analytic Partners as a
    Strategic Partner as our members could benefit substantially from their
    insights."

    "We are thrilled to announce our exclusive partnership with the Association for
    National Advertisers", said Omar Dennis, Chief Strategy Officer of Analytic
    Partners. "This collaboration underscores our commitment to providing innovative
    Commercial Analytics to leading brands. Data and analytics driven decisions are
    the future. We are committed to providing ANA members unique insights and
    actionable strategies to achieve their enterprise goals."

    Analytic Partners continues to solidify its position as a leader in Commercial
    Analytics, addressing critical industry needs to drive measurable outcomes amid
