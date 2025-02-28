153 0 Kommentare Ina Invest: Major 2024 Progress & Cham Group Merger Proposal

Ina Invest AG has turned the tide with a remarkable financial comeback in 2024, showcasing resilience and strategic foresight. The company reported an impressive EBIT of CHF 20.4 million, a stark contrast to last year's deficit, despite facing a hefty contract termination charge. With a proposed merger with the Cham Group and a focus on sustainability, Ina Invest is poised to redefine the Swiss real estate landscape. Achieving a near-perfect GRESB score and planning its first dividend, the company is set on a path of growth and innovation.

Ina Invest AG reported an operating result (EBIT) of CHF 20.4 million for 2024, a significant improvement from CHF -8.8 million in the previous year, despite a one-time charge of CHF -34.7 million due to a contract termination with Implenia.

The company's real estate portfolio reached a market value of CHF 862 million, with rental income remaining stable at CHF 15.4 million.

A merger with the Cham Group will be proposed at the Annual General Meeting, aiming to create a leading real estate company in Switzerland with a sustainable portfolio.

Ina Invest achieved a GRESB score of 98 out of 100, indicating strong sustainability performance, and received a "Green Star" award for its existing properties.

The company plans to distribute its first dividend of CHF 0.20 per share for the financial year 2024, alongside the merger proposal.

The outlook remains positive, with continued high demand for urban living spaces and strategic goals to be defined post-merger.

The next important date, Quarterly report, at Ina Invest Holding is on 03.04.2025.



