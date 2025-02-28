    97 Aufrufe 97 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    Amrize Files Form 10 with SEC, Eyes Exciting Spin-Off

    Holcim Group Services Ltd is gearing up for a major transformation with the spin-off of its North American business, Amrize, aiming to dominate the building solutions market by 2025.

    • Holcim Group Services Ltd has filed a Form 10 with the U.S. SEC for the planned spin-off of its North American business, Amrize, scheduled for completion by mid-2025.
    • Amrize aims to become North America's leading building solutions company, offering a wide range of products from foundation to rooftop.
    • In 2024, Amrize reported revenues of $11.7 billion and an Adjusted EBITDA of $3.2 billion, reflecting a 27% margin.
    • An Investor Day is planned for March 25, 2025, in New York City to present Amrize's strategy and business plan.
    • The Form 10 includes historical financial statements prepared under U.S. GAAP and is available on Holcim's investor webpage and the SEC's website.
    • Holcim expects to finalize the spin-off pending SEC approval and shareholder consent at the 2025 Annual General Meeting on May 14, 2025.

    The next important date, Quarterly report, at Holcim is on 28.02.2025.


