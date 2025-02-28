VZ Group Celebrates Another Year of Impressive Growth!
VZ Group's 2024 performance showcases strategic growth, with revenues up by 13.2% and profits climbing 17.1%. The company plans to expand consulting to meet rising demand, despite a cautious 2025 outlook.
- VZ Group increased its revenues by 13.2% in 2024, reaching 525.1 million Swiss francs, with a profit rise of 17.1% to 219.1 million francs.
- Assets under management grew by 18.2% year-on-year to 53.1 billion francs, with a 13% increase in platform clients.
- The core capital ratio (CET1 ratio) stands at 25.4%, above the industry average, and the Board proposes increasing the dividend from 2.24 to 2.73 francs per share.
- CEO Giulio Vitarelli anticipates slower growth in 2025 compared to the long-term average due to lower interest rates affecting banking income.
- VZ Group plans to expand its consulting capacity to meet the growing demand for consultancy services and client conversion to its platforms.
- VZ Holding AG is a Swiss financial service company with over 40 branch offices in Switzerland, Germany, and England, focusing on asset management, pension, and estate planning.
