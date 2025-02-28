Alzchem Group Hits Record EUR 105.3M EBITDA, Up 29.4% in FY24

Alzchem Group AG achieved a record EBITDA of EUR 105.3 million, marking a 29.4% increase in fiscal year 2024.

Free cash flow increased significantly by 42.3% to EUR 74.2 million.

The company plans to increase the dividend by 50% from EUR 1.20 to EUR 1.80 per share.

Alzchem recorded a 2.5% increase in Group sales, reaching EUR 554.2 million, with significant growth in the Specialty Chemicals segment.

The company aims to further increase sales to around EUR 580 million and grow EBITDA to around EUR 113 million in 2025.

Alzchem is focusing on sustainable growth, with plans to expand in the US and invest in higher-margin specialty chemicals, while also optimizing its basic chemicals business.

The next important date, Publication Annual Financial Report, at Alzchem Group is on 28.02.2025.

The price of Alzchem Group at the time of the news was 76,20EUR and did not change compared to the previous day.

13 minutes after the article was published, the price was 76,30EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,13 % since publication.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 14.972,20PKT (-0,76 %).





