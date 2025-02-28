Allianz Hits Record €16B Profit Milestone!
In 2024, Allianz soared to new financial heights, achieving a record operating profit and unveiling ambitious plans for the future.
Foto: Peter Kneffel - dpa
- Allianz achieved a record operating profit of 16.0 billion euros in 2024, marking an 8.7% increase supported by all business segments.
- A new share buy-back program of up to 2 billion euros has been announced, alongside a proposed dividend per share of 15.40 euros, an 11.6% increase from 2023.
- Total business volume rose by 11.2% to 179.8 billion euros in 2024, with significant contributions from the Life/Health and Property-Casualty segments.
- The Solvency II capitalization ratio remained strong at 209% at the end of 2024.
- For 2025, Allianz targets an operating profit of 16.0 billion euros, plus or minus 1 billion euros, amidst a global context of volatility.
- Allianz's Asset Management segment saw strong net inflows, with third-party assets under management increasing to 1.920 trillion euros by the end of 2024.
The next important date, Balance sheet press conference for the 2024 fiscal year, at Allianz is on 28.02.2025.
The price of Allianz at the time of the news was 335,00EUR and was up +0,07 % compared with the previous day.
14 minutes after the article was published, the price was 333,50EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,45 % since publication.
At this time, the index DAX was at 22.294,00PKT (-0,49 %).
ISIN:DE0008404005WKN:840400
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten.
