Allianz Hits Record €16B Profit Milestone!

Allianz achieved a record operating profit of 16.0 billion euros in 2024, marking an 8.7% increase supported by all business segments.

A new share buy-back program of up to 2 billion euros has been announced, alongside a proposed dividend per share of 15.40 euros, an 11.6% increase from 2023.

Total business volume rose by 11.2% to 179.8 billion euros in 2024, with significant contributions from the Life/Health and Property-Casualty segments.

The Solvency II capitalization ratio remained strong at 209% at the end of 2024.

For 2025, Allianz targets an operating profit of 16.0 billion euros, plus or minus 1 billion euros, amidst a global context of volatility.

Allianz's Asset Management segment saw strong net inflows, with third-party assets under management increasing to 1.920 trillion euros by the end of 2024.

The next important date, Balance sheet press conference for the 2024 fiscal year, at Allianz is on 28.02.2025.

