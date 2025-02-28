Sunrise Hits 2024 Targets, Plans Cash Flow & Dividend Boost for 2025
Sunrise's 2024 was a testament to strategic growth and innovation, with customer numbers soaring and financial metrics reflecting resilience and foresight.
- Sunrise achieved solid results in 2024, meeting financial targets with significant customer growth: +159,000 mobile postpaid and +31,000 Internet subscriptions.
- Financial performance included a slight revenue decrease (-0.6%), a slight increase in Adj. EBITDAaL (+0.7%), a decrease in CAPEX (-5.2%), and a growth in Adj. FCF by +2.8%.
- Proposed dividend for 2024 is approximately CHF 240 million, with CHF 3.33 per Sunrise Class A share and CHF 0.33 per Sunrise Class B share.
- Net debt ratio reduced to 4.4x Adj. EBITDAaL by the end of 2024, with a strategy to further reduce debt to a range of 3.5-4.5x.
- 2025 guidance includes stable revenue, stable to low single-digit Adj. EBITDAaL growth, CAPEX at 15%-16% of revenue, and Adj. FCF of CHF 370-390 million.
- Innovations like Device-as-a-Service offerings and the Sunrise TV Shop contributed to growth, with device sales increasing by over 7% YoY in the fourth quarter.
