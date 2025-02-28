LR Health & Beauty Bond Shines with 2024 Sales Surge

LR Health & Beauty SE achieved an 8.0% increase in sales in Q4 2024, reaching EUR 76.5 million, confirming a growth trend.

Full-year sales for 2024 were EUR 289.2 million, marking a 4.6% increase year-over-year and aligning with the company's sales forecast.

EBITDA for Q4 2024 was EUR 8.3 million, and for the full year, it was EUR 27.3 million, impacted by one-off charges.

The company's growth was driven by the realignment of the career plan and successful product launches, such as LR ZEITGARD Signature.

LR Health & Beauty SE plans to focus on product innovation and operational improvements in 2025 to enhance efficiency and profitability.

The company has been established since 1985, focusing on high-quality nutritional supplements and cosmetic products, with a strong emphasis on personal advice and flexibility.

The price of LR Health & Beauty Unternehmensanleihe 11,285 % bis 03/28 at the time of the news was 95,00EUR and did not change compared to the previous day.





