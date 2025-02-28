LR Health & Beauty Bond Shines with 2024 Sales Surge
LR Health & Beauty SE has reported a robust 8.0% sales growth in Q4 2024, driven by strategic realignments and innovative product launches, setting the stage for continued success in 2025.
- LR Health & Beauty SE achieved an 8.0% increase in sales in Q4 2024, reaching EUR 76.5 million, confirming a growth trend.
- Full-year sales for 2024 were EUR 289.2 million, marking a 4.6% increase year-over-year and aligning with the company's sales forecast.
- EBITDA for Q4 2024 was EUR 8.3 million, and for the full year, it was EUR 27.3 million, impacted by one-off charges.
- The company's growth was driven by the realignment of the career plan and successful product launches, such as LR ZEITGARD Signature.
- LR Health & Beauty SE plans to focus on product innovation and operational improvements in 2025 to enhance efficiency and profitability.
- The company has been established since 1985, focusing on high-quality nutritional supplements and cosmetic products, with a strong emphasis on personal advice and flexibility.
The price of LR Health & Beauty Unternehmensanleihe 11,285 % bis 03/28 at the time of the news was 95,00EUR and did not change compared to the previous day.
0,00 %
+0,40 %
+0,93 %
+2,01 %
+0,10 %
ISIN:NO0013149658WKN:A3513A
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.