SLR Group's 10.268% Bond: Q2 24/25 Results Unveiled!
SLR Group faces a tough quarter with a 28% sales drop, yet remains hopeful with strategic adjustments and efficiency programs amid challenging market conditions.
- SLR Group reported net sales of EUR 42.1 million in Q2 24/25, a 28% decrease from the previous year.
- Adjusted EBITDA for Q2 24/25 was EUR 8.1 million, with a margin of 17.8%.
- The forecast for FY 24/25 was adjusted to 95 kilotons of production and an adjusted EBITDA of EUR 17 million.
- The "Adapt & Grow" program aims to improve productivity and efficiency, though full benefits are not yet realized.
- The agricultural and construction sectors showed subdued market sentiment, impacting sales volumes.
- SLR Group operates four production facilities in Germany, Hungary, and the Czech Republic, serving major OEMs and Tier 1 suppliers.
