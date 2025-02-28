    85 Aufrufe 85 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    16 BROD 27 PIK: Brödernas' 2024 Q4 & Year-End Results Unveiled

    Brödernas Group AB's latest financial disclosures reveal both growth and challenges, as they navigate restructuring and bond compliance issues.

    • Brödernas Group AB published its financial results for Q4 and the full year of 2024 on February 28, 2025.
    • For the full year 2024, net sales were SEK 465 million and EBITDA was SEK 13 million.
    • In Q4 2024, net sales amounted to SEK 111 million with an EBITDA of SEK 2 million.
    • The company's net leverage ratio exceeded the 6.00x limit set by the terms of its senior secured callable fixed rate bonds.
    • Due to ongoing corporate restructuring and uncertainties, the quarterly report did not include a balance sheet or cash flow analysis, indicating an event of default under bond terms.
    • Complete financial figures for 2024 will be published with the annual report at a later date.







