Booster PC 11.698%: 2024 Financial Results Unveiled!
Facing turbulent times, BOOSTER Precision Components GmbH navigates a 7.8% revenue drop, yet eyes a promising rebound in 2025 with strategic shifts and diversification.
- BOOSTER Precision Components GmbH reported a 7.8% decline in revenues for 2024, totaling EUR 169.3 million, due to challenging market conditions in the automotive industry.
- The company's EBITDA decreased by 37.8% to EUR 13.2 million, impacted by an unfavorable product mix and one-off costs related to a bond issue.
- Despite a negative net result of EUR -5.7 million, BOOSTER improved its operating cash flow significantly to EUR 17.7 million through disciplined working capital management.
- Total assets decreased by 5.5% to EUR 108.2 million, with equity capital dropping by 49.0% to EUR 7.5 million due to the negative net result.
- BOOSTER's management expects demand stabilization in 2025, with revenues remaining stable and EBITDA increasing by more than 20% due to cost reduction measures.
- The company is focusing on transformation and diversification, expanding into e-mobility, hydrogen technology, and other industries beyond automotive, such as power, oil and gas, and mining.
