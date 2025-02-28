Edding: 2024 Sales Near Forecast, EBIT Hits Target Range
Edding Group's 2024 results showcase resilience, with sales close to forecasts and net profits surpassing expectations, while eyeing steady growth and sustainability accolades in 2025.
- Group Sales for 2024 were EUR 156.0 million, slightly below the forecasted range of EUR 158.0 million to EUR 168.0 million, mainly due to declines in the Collaboration @ Work and Creative & Home business units.
- Group EBIT for 2024 is EUR 2.6 million, which is within the forecasted range of EUR 0.0 million to EUR 3.0 million, despite a previous year's negative EBIT due to the sale of edding Argentina S.A.
- The net profit for 2024 is EUR 0.9 million, surpassing the forecasted range of EUR -1.5 million to EUR 0.5 million, with the previous year's loss attributed to lower investment income.
- The Management Board proposes a dividend of EUR 0.51 per preference share and EUR 0.50 per ordinary share for the Annual General Meeting 2025.
- For 2025, edding anticipates moderate growth in sales revenue to between EUR 158.0 million and EUR 173.0 million, with Group EBIT expected to be between EUR 3.0 million and EUR 6.0 million.
- edding Group, founded in 1960, focuses on sustainable practices and was awarded the German Sustainability Award for Companies in 2024, with a commitment to ecological and social improvements.
