    Marinomed Biotech Triumphs: Carragelose Sold to Unither Pharma

    Marinomed Biotech AG's sale of Carragelose to Unither Pharmaceuticals marks a pivotal shift, unlocking potential growth and new horizons for both companies.

    • Marinomed Biotech AG successfully completed the sale of its Carragelose business to Unither Pharmaceuticals on February 28, 2025.
    • The transaction was finalized after obtaining shareholder approval and ending restructuring proceedings, with an upfront payment of EUR 5 million.
    • The total deal could yield up to EUR 20 million, depending on the achievement of specific commercial and operational targets over the next two years.
    • A transition service agreement was established between Marinomed and Unither to support regulatory affairs, business development, and R&D.
    • The sale is seen as a significant milestone for Marinomed, allowing them to focus on developing their Marinosolv assets and fulfilling their restructuring plan.
    • Unither Pharmaceuticals aims to enhance its portfolio with Carragelose, targeting advancements in respiratory health, allergy, and ophthalmology.

    The price of Marinomed Biotech at the time of the news was 13,475EUR and was down -1,46 % compared with the previous day.


