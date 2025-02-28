    85 Aufrufe 85 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    4finance Unveils 2024 Year-End Financial Results

    4finance Holding S.A. reported impressive financial results for 2024, marked by strong profits, increased loan issuance, and enhanced financial efficiency, positioning it well for future growth.

    • 4finance Holding S.A. reported a net profit of €52.5 million and Adjusted EBITDA of €157.1 million for the year ending December 31, 2024.
    • Online loan issuance remained stable at €565.1 million, with strong demand particularly in the Czech Republic and Spain.
    • TBI Bank's loan issuance increased by 29% year-on-year, surpassing €1 billion for the first time.
    • Interest income rose by 15% to €444.4 million, while the cost-to-income ratio improved to 41.9%.
    • Net receivables increased by 21% to €1,315.9 million, with a gross NPL ratio of 9.6% as of December 31, 2024.
    • The company maintains a robust liquidity position with €79.1 million in cash, positioning it well for upcoming bond maturities.


    4 Finance Unternehmensanleihe 11,25 % bis 02/22

    +0,09 %
    +0,72 %
    +0,48 %
    +2,21 %
    +3,73 %
    +6,38 %
    +9,33 %
    +3,75 %
    ISIN:XS1417876163WKN:A181ZP






