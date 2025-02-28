    89 Aufrufe 89 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    MAIRE AND KAZAKH-BRITISH TECHNICAL UNIVERSITY SIGN MEMORANDUM ON THE DEVELOPMENT OF INTERNATIONAL COOPERATION IN SCIENCE AND EDUCATION TO FOSTER COMPETENCES FOR THE ENERGY TRANSITION

    Milan (ots/PRNewswire) - MAIRE has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with
    Kazakh-British Technical University (KBTU) to cooperate on further enhancing
    international collaboration in research and education, fostering innovation and
    development to support the energy transition.

    This three-year agreement aims to promote a range of initiatives, including
    guest lectures by MAIRE's experts for KBTU students, internship opportunities at
    the company's facilities, sponsorship awards and research grants for outstanding
    KBTU students, and support for KBTU graduates in job placements and career
    development. As part of the agreement, KBTU is launching a new educational
    program focused on the energy transition, as well as modular courses for
    master's students. The program aims to train highly qualified specialists with
    expertise in sustainable energy and innovative technologies. Additionally, the
    partnership includes joint supervision of master's theses.

    The agreement was signed by Prof. Maratbek T. Gabdullin, Rector of KBTU, and
    Niccolò Heilpern , Central Asia, Caspian and Turkey Region Vice President, MAIRE
    group , at the presence of Mr. Edoardo Crisafulli, cultural attaché of the
    Italian Embassy in Kazakhstan and Director of the Italian Institute of Culture
    in Almaty, Mr Martino Castellani, Director of ITA/ICE.

    This MoU reinforces the Group's belief that partnerships with universities are
    crucial to developing the technical and engineering skills required today,
    enabling to face the challenges of the energy transition with a new perspective.
    This is what clearly emerges from the study " Climate goals: winning the
    challenge of climate goals through the creation of skills and competences
    worldwide. Addendum 1: focus Azerbaijan - Kazakhstan (https://fondazione.groupma
    ire.com/media/filer_public/8d/63/8d63d0a8-59ed-4862-8ba7-c223490d8a1d/climategoa
    ls_addendum1_2024_digitale.pdf) " carried out by the Fondazione MAIRE and
    presented during COP29 in Baku. The energy transition process in the Country
    requires a substantial upskilling of the workforce acknowledging the need for
    additional training in energy transition-related topics to position itself
    advantageously in the emerging green economy landscape.

    KBTU Rector (Chairman of the Board) Maratbek Gabdullin emphasized :

    "This memorandum opens new opportunities for KBTU students and faculty.
    Collaboration with MAIRE will provide our students access to cutting-edge
    knowledge, innovative technologies, and real-world experience in a leading
    international company. We are confident that this initiative will contribute to
    the training of highly qualified specialists in high demand during the global
    energy transition."

    Niccolò Heilpern, Central Asia, Caspian and Turkey Region VP of MAIRE,
    commented: "We are eager to start this cooperation with KBTU aimed at fostering
    innovation while sharing our know-how to support academic excellence in line
    with our In-Country Value strategy for Kazakhstan. This collaboration will
    provide valuable opportunities for KBTU students and contribute to develop
    skills and competences in the regional industry scenario".

