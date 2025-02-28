MAIRE AND KAZAKH-BRITISH TECHNICAL UNIVERSITY SIGN MEMORANDUM ON THE DEVELOPMENT OF INTERNATIONAL COOPERATION IN SCIENCE AND EDUCATION TO FOSTER COMPETENCES FOR THE ENERGY TRANSITION

Milan (ots/PRNewswire) - MAIRE has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with

Kazakh-British Technical University (KBTU) to cooperate on further enhancing

international collaboration in research and education, fostering innovation and

development to support the energy transition.



This three-year agreement aims to promote a range of initiatives, including

guest lectures by MAIRE's experts for KBTU students, internship opportunities at

the company's facilities, sponsorship awards and research grants for outstanding

KBTU students, and support for KBTU graduates in job placements and career

development. As part of the agreement, KBTU is launching a new educational

program focused on the energy transition, as well as modular courses for

master's students. The program aims to train highly qualified specialists with

expertise in sustainable energy and innovative technologies. Additionally, the

partnership includes joint supervision of master's theses.





The agreement was signed by Prof. Maratbek T. Gabdullin, Rector of KBTU, andNiccolò Heilpern , Central Asia, Caspian and Turkey Region Vice President, MAIREgroup , at the presence of Mr. Edoardo Crisafulli, cultural attaché of theItalian Embassy in Kazakhstan and Director of the Italian Institute of Culturein Almaty, Mr Martino Castellani, Director of ITA/ICE.This MoU reinforces the Group's belief that partnerships with universities arecrucial to developing the technical and engineering skills required today,enabling to face the challenges of the energy transition with a new perspective.This is what clearly emerges from the study " Climate goals: winning thechallenge of climate goals through the creation of skills and competencesworldwide. Addendum 1: focus Azerbaijan - Kazakhstan (https://fondazione.groupmaire.com/media/filer_public/8d/63/8d63d0a8-59ed-4862-8ba7-c223490d8a1d/climategoals_addendum1_2024_digitale.pdf) " carried out by the Fondazione MAIRE andpresented during COP29 in Baku. The energy transition process in the Countryrequires a substantial upskilling of the workforce acknowledging the need foradditional training in energy transition-related topics to position itselfadvantageously in the emerging green economy landscape.KBTU Rector (Chairman of the Board) Maratbek Gabdullin emphasized :"This memorandum opens new opportunities for KBTU students and faculty.Collaboration with MAIRE will provide our students access to cutting-edgeknowledge, innovative technologies, and real-world experience in a leadinginternational company. We are confident that this initiative will contribute tothe training of highly qualified specialists in high demand during the globalenergy transition."Niccolò Heilpern, Central Asia, Caspian and Turkey Region VP of MAIRE,commented: "We are eager to start this cooperation with KBTU aimed at fosteringinnovation while sharing our know-how to support academic excellence in linewith our In-Country Value strategy for Kazakhstan. This collaboration willprovide valuable opportunities for KBTU students and contribute to developskills and competences in the regional industry scenario".