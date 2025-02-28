MAIRE AND KAZAKH-BRITISH TECHNICAL UNIVERSITY SIGN MEMORANDUM ON THE DEVELOPMENT OF INTERNATIONAL COOPERATION IN SCIENCE AND EDUCATION TO FOSTER COMPETENCES FOR THE ENERGY TRANSITION
Milan (ots/PRNewswire) - MAIRE has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with
Kazakh-British Technical University (KBTU) to cooperate on further enhancing
international collaboration in research and education, fostering innovation and
development to support the energy transition.
This three-year agreement aims to promote a range of initiatives, including
guest lectures by MAIRE's experts for KBTU students, internship opportunities at
the company's facilities, sponsorship awards and research grants for outstanding
KBTU students, and support for KBTU graduates in job placements and career
development. As part of the agreement, KBTU is launching a new educational
program focused on the energy transition, as well as modular courses for
master's students. The program aims to train highly qualified specialists with
expertise in sustainable energy and innovative technologies. Additionally, the
partnership includes joint supervision of master's theses.
The agreement was signed by Prof. Maratbek T. Gabdullin, Rector of KBTU, and
Niccolò Heilpern , Central Asia, Caspian and Turkey Region Vice President, MAIRE
group , at the presence of Mr. Edoardo Crisafulli, cultural attaché of the
Italian Embassy in Kazakhstan and Director of the Italian Institute of Culture
in Almaty, Mr Martino Castellani, Director of ITA/ICE.
This MoU reinforces the Group's belief that partnerships with universities are
crucial to developing the technical and engineering skills required today,
enabling to face the challenges of the energy transition with a new perspective.
This is what clearly emerges from the study " Climate goals: winning the
challenge of climate goals through the creation of skills and competences
worldwide. Addendum 1: focus Azerbaijan - Kazakhstan (https://fondazione.groupma
ire.com/media/filer_public/8d/63/8d63d0a8-59ed-4862-8ba7-c223490d8a1d/climategoa
ls_addendum1_2024_digitale.pdf) " carried out by the Fondazione MAIRE and
presented during COP29 in Baku. The energy transition process in the Country
requires a substantial upskilling of the workforce acknowledging the need for
additional training in energy transition-related topics to position itself
advantageously in the emerging green economy landscape.
KBTU Rector (Chairman of the Board) Maratbek Gabdullin emphasized :
"This memorandum opens new opportunities for KBTU students and faculty.
Collaboration with MAIRE will provide our students access to cutting-edge
knowledge, innovative technologies, and real-world experience in a leading
international company. We are confident that this initiative will contribute to
the training of highly qualified specialists in high demand during the global
energy transition."
Niccolò Heilpern, Central Asia, Caspian and Turkey Region VP of MAIRE,
commented: "We are eager to start this cooperation with KBTU aimed at fostering
innovation while sharing our know-how to support academic excellence in line
with our In-Country Value strategy for Kazakhstan. This collaboration will
provide valuable opportunities for KBTU students and contribute to develop
skills and competences in the regional industry scenario".
