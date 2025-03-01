Artnet AG Unveils AGM Outcomes & New Strategic Direction

Artnet AG held its Annual General Meeting in Berlin on February 28, 2025, discussing growth potential and strategic realignment, particularly in artificial intelligence.

The company has implemented a restructuring program that has resulted in cost savings of $5 million, despite a challenging market environment.

New members were elected to the Supervisory Board, including Roy Israel and Rory Normanton, while a proposed capital increase was blocked again by major shareholder Weng Fine Art.

The Annual General Meeting lasted 14 hours, with high shareholder participation (88%), indicating strong interest in Artnet.

CEO Jacob Pabst expressed confidence in the new Supervisory Board structure and ongoing discussions with potential investors to open new financing opportunities.

Artnet is the largest global platform for fine art, with 60 million annual users and a comprehensive ecosystem that includes a marketplace, auction platform, and news publication.

The price of artnet at the time of the news was 5,8000EUR and did not change compared to the previous day.






