Record Profits: All Segments Shine in 2024
HIAG Immobilien Holding AG's strategic prowess shines through in 2024, marked by impressive financial gains, strategic asset management, and a pioneering green bond initiative.
- HIAG Immobilien Holding AG reported a 7.5% increase in property income, reaching CHF 75.6 million in 2024.
- The vacancy rate in the overall portfolio decreased to a new low of 3.2%.
- Net income for the period rose significantly by 60.0% to CHF 75.2 million, with a proposed dividend increase of 6.5% to CHF 3.30 per share.
- The investment property portfolio value increased by 3.3% to CHF 1.961 billion, with a revaluation effect of CHF +26.0 million.
- HIAG successfully sold six properties for CHF 31.4 million, generating a profit of CHF 2.9 million, capitalizing on a revitalized transaction market.
- The company launched its first green bond for CHF 100 million, maintaining a low loan-to-value (LTV) ratio of 37.3% and a high equity ratio of 55.2%.
The next important date, Quarterly report, at HIAG Immobilien Holding is on 03.03.2025.
