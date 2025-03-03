2025 Kicks Off Strong: Q1 Growth & Earnings Surge! EBITDA +5%, EPS +22.5%
ARYZTA AG has kicked off 2025 with impressive momentum, showcasing robust growth and financial resilience. With a 3% organic growth and a 5% rise in EBITDA to €321 million, the bakery giant is on a promising trajectory. The EBITDA margin climbed to 14.6%, while cash generation saw a 4% uptick, signaling strong operational efficiency. As a global leader in the bakery sector, ARYZTA's EPS surged by 22.5%, reflecting its strategic prowess across continents.
- ARYZTA AG reported a solid start to 2025 with Q1 organic growth tracking at 3%.
- The company achieved an EBITDA of €321 million, reflecting a 5% increase.
- EBITDA margin improved to 14.6%, an increase of 70 basis points.
- Cash generation rose by 4% during the same period.
- Earnings per share (EPS) grew by 22.5%.
- ARYZTA is an international bakery company based in Schlieren, Switzerland, with operations across Europe, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand.
The next important date, Quarterly report, at ARYZTA is on 03.03.2025.
+0,10 %
+1,72 %
+3,64 %
+20,91 %
+20,73 %
+114,92 %
+162,67 %
-86,84 %
-61,89 %
ISIN:CH0043238366WKN:A0Q4FN
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte