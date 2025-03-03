Gurit Holding: 2024 Sales CHF 431.7M, Profit Margin 6.9%!
Gurit Holding AG faced a mixed financial year in 2024, with a slight decline in net sales but an improved operating profit margin, as it strategically positions itself for future growth.
- Gurit Holding AG reported net sales of CHF 431.7 million for 2024, a decrease of -2.9% at constant exchange rates and -6.1% in reported CHF.
- The adjusted operating profit margin for 2024 was 6.9%, up from 4.5% in 2023, while the overall operating profit margin, including restructuring charges, was -1.7%.
- Wind Materials segment achieved net sales of CHF 285.6 million, a decrease of -3.4%, while Manufacturing Solutions saw a turnover of CHF 45.3 million, down -8.7%.
- Marine and Industrial segment reported net sales of CHF 101.2 million, an increase of +1.6%, driven by recovery in demand and innovation in sustainable materials.
- Gurit generated a positive free cash flow of CHF 4.4 million in 2024, despite a net cash flow from operating activities of CHF 13.5 million, down from CHF 37.7 million in 2023.
- The company is focusing on a multi-market strategy for long-term resilience, aiming for mid-single-digit growth in Wind and high-single-digit growth in non-Wind businesses post-2025.
The next important date, Quarterly report, at Gurit Holding is on 03.03.2025.
