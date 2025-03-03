Vienna Int'l Airport Soars: €1B Revenue & Dividend Boost in 2024!
Flughafen Wien AG soared past the €1 billion revenue mark in 2024, a first in its history. With a remarkable 27% surge in net profit and significant improvements in EBITDA and EBIT, the company showcased robust financial health. Looking ahead, Flughafen Wien AG is set to invest €300 million in expanding Terminal 3, ensuring future growth. Despite EU regulatory challenges, the company remains optimistic, forecasting continued revenue growth and a bustling passenger season in 2025.
- Flughafen Wien AG achieved a revenue of €1,052.7 million in 2024, marking a 13.0% increase and surpassing €1 billion for the first time.
- Group net profit rose by 27.0% to €239.5 million, with EBITDA improving by 12.4% to €442.3 million and EBIT increasing by 16.9% to €306.1 million.
- The company plans to invest approximately €300 million in capital expenditures in 2025, fully financed from its own funds, focusing on the Southern Expansion of Terminal 3.
- A dividend of €1.65 per share is proposed for 2024, up from €1.32 in 2023, reflecting a dividend yield of 3.2%.
- Flughafen Wien AG expects around 42 million passengers across its group and approximately 32 million at Vienna Airport in 2025, driven by a strong summer travel season.
- The company faces challenges from EU overregulation impacting future development, but remains optimistic about its financial outlook for 2025, projecting revenue of about €1.08 billion.
The next important date, Quarterly report, at Vienna International Airport is on 14.05.2025.
The price of Vienna International Airport at the time of the news was 52,60EUR and did not change compared to the previous day.
0,00 %
-0,57 %
-1,13 %
-1,87 %
+5,73 %
+91,62 %
+62,10 %
+171,52 %
+41,96 %
ISIN:AT00000VIE62WKN:A2AMK9
