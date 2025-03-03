Rational AG: 25 Years as the SDAX Jewel of the German Stock Market

Rational AG has been on the stock exchange for 25 years, initially underestimated but now considered a jewel of the German stock market.

The company's share price has increased approximately 38-fold since its IPO, with a current price of 867.50 euros, making it one of the highest among German stocks.

Rational AG has achieved an average annual sales revenue growth of 9% over the past decade, with an EBIT margin of 26% and a global market share of nearly 50%.

The company is recognized for its innovative cooking systems, which have a significant market potential, as 75% of the potential 4.8 million customers still use traditional cooking equipment.

Despite external shocks like the dot-com bubble and the financial crisis, Rational AG has maintained strong financial performance, with an average annual share price appreciation of around 15%.

CEO Dr. Peter Stadelmann sees promising growth potential, particularly with new solutions like the iHexagon and ConnectedCooking, expecting growth rates in the upper single-digit percentage range.

The next important date, Financial figures / Annual financial press conference / Conference call for the fiscal year 2024, at Rational is on 27.03.2025.

The price of Rational at the time of the news was 871,75EUR and was up +0,43 % compared with the previous day.

At this time, the index MDAX was at 28.450,49PKT (+0,52 %).






