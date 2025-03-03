DYMO® INTRODUCES NEW LABELMANAGER EXECUTIVE 640 CB (FOTO)

Seite 2 ► Seite 1 von 2

Atlanta (ots) - DYMO® (https://nam12.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.dymo.com%2F&data=05%7C02%7Ctobias.rumpp%40zenogroup.com%7Ce05d9e3ded1345dee36b08dd3c5825c8%7Cb824bfb3918e43c2bb1cdcc1ba40a82b%7C0%7C0%7C638733071764559363%7CUnknown%7CTWFpbGZsb3d8eyJFbXB0eU1hcGkiOnRydWUsIlYiOiIwLjAuMDAwMCIsIlAiOiJXaW4zMiIsIkFOIjoiTWFpbCIsIldUIjoyfQ%3D%3D%7C0%7C%7C%7C&sdata=Dul%2FZhqlYNjiZkDvNPGv34BR%2BsHN0YgQZKzOMh8JQdo%3D&reserved=0) , a leader in innovative labelingsolutions, proudly announces the launch of the new LabelManager Executive 640 CB(https://nam12.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.dymo.com%2Flabel-makers-printers%2Flabelmanager-label-makers%2Fdymo-labelmanager-executive-640-cb-box-qwy-keyboard%2FSAP_2197370.html&data=05%7C02%7Ctobias.rumpp%40zenogroup.com%7Ce05d9e3ded1345dee36b08dd3c5825c8%7Cb824bfb3918e43c2bb1cdcc1ba40a82b%7C0%7C0%7C638733071764572071%7CUnknown%7CTWFpbGZsb3d8eyJFbXB0eU1hcGkiOnRydWUsIlYiOiIwLjAuMDAwMCIsIlAiOiJXaW4zMiIsIkFOIjoiTWFpbCIsIldUIjoyfQ%3D%3D%7C0%7C%7C%7C&sdata=heCDTmX1tlbju0F%2Ba2P06w27WLJV35nm%2BvzShNRDH7g%3D&reserved=0) . It isdesigned for professionals seeking a fast, efficient, and reliable labelingsolution for various work environments, from offices to the medical sector, witha strong emphasis on ease of use. The LabelManager Executive 640 CB enablesusers to print labels faster, saving valuable time on labeling tasks andboosting productivity across industries.User-Friendly Design and Versatile ConnectivityIn today's fast-paced work environment, organization and clarity are crucial.The LabelManager Executive 640 CB addresses these needs with a compact designand a rechargeable lithium-ion battery, making it perfect for both office useand on-the-go labeling. Its high-resolution (240*320 pixels RGB; 143 ppi)display ensures clear and readable labels, while the intuitive menu simplifieslabel creation and customization.The device offers multiple connectivity options, including Bluetooth® Low Energyand USB-C, allowing seamless integration with iOS (https://apps.apple.com/de/app/dymo-connect/id1011393267&usg=AOvVaw2yqP3wuvzxPMcDAlctgYCZ) and Android (https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.DYMO.Mobile&pcampaignid=web_share)devices, as well as computers without the need for manual pairing. It supportsthe DYMO® LabelManager® Executive Connect app and desktop software (https://nam12.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.dymo.com%2Fsupport%3Fcfid%3Duser-guide&data=05%7C02%7Ctobias.rumpp%40zenogroup.com%7Ce05d9e3ded1345dee