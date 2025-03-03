    PROFESSIONAL LABELLING ANYWHERE, ANYTIME

    93 Aufrufe 93 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    DYMO® INTRODUCES NEW LABELMANAGER EXECUTIVE 640 CB (FOTO)

    Atlanta (ots) - DYMO® (https://nam12.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=https
    %3A%2F%2Fwww.dymo.com%2F&data=05%7C02%7Ctobias.rumpp%40zenogroup.com%7Ce05d9e3de
    d1345dee36b08dd3c5825c8%7Cb824bfb3918e43c2bb1cdcc1ba40a82b%7C0%7C0%7C63873307176
    4559363%7CUnknown%7CTWFpbGZsb3d8eyJFbXB0eU1hcGkiOnRydWUsIlYiOiIwLjAuMDAwMCIsIlAi
    OiJXaW4zMiIsIkFOIjoiTWFpbCIsIldUIjoyfQ%3D%3D%7C0%7C%7C%7C&sdata=Dul%2FZhqlYNjiZk
    DvNPGv34BR%2BsHN0YgQZKzOMh8JQdo%3D&reserved=0) , a leader in innovative labeling
    solutions, proudly announces the launch of the new LabelManager Executive 640 CB
    (https://nam12.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.dymo.com%
    2Flabel-makers-printers%2Flabelmanager-label-makers%2Fdymo-labelmanager-executiv
    e-640-cb-box-qwy-keyboard%2FSAP_2197370.html&data=05%7C02%7Ctobias.rumpp%40zenog
    roup.com%7Ce05d9e3ded1345dee36b08dd3c5825c8%7Cb824bfb3918e43c2bb1cdcc1ba40a82b%7
    C0%7C0%7C638733071764572071%7CUnknown%7CTWFpbGZsb3d8eyJFbXB0eU1hcGkiOnRydWUsIlYi
    OiIwLjAuMDAwMCIsIlAiOiJXaW4zMiIsIkFOIjoiTWFpbCIsIldUIjoyfQ%3D%3D%7C0%7C%7C%7C&sd
    ata=heCDTmX1tlbju0F%2Ba2P06w27WLJV35nm%2BvzShNRDH7g%3D&reserved=0) . It is
    designed for professionals seeking a fast, efficient, and reliable labeling
    solution for various work environments, from offices to the medical sector, with
    a strong emphasis on ease of use. The LabelManager Executive 640 CB enables
    users to print labels faster, saving valuable time on labeling tasks and
    boosting productivity across industries.

    User-Friendly Design and Versatile Connectivity

    In today's fast-paced work environment, organization and clarity are crucial.
    The LabelManager Executive 640 CB addresses these needs with a compact design
    and a rechargeable lithium-ion battery, making it perfect for both office use
    and on-the-go labeling. Its high-resolution (240*320 pixels RGB; 143 ppi)
    display ensures clear and readable labels, while the intuitive menu simplifies
    label creation and customization.

    The device offers multiple connectivity options, including Bluetooth® Low Energy
    and USB-C, allowing seamless integration with iOS (https://apps.apple.com/de/app
    /dymo-connect/id1011393267&usg=AOvVaw2yqP3wuvzxPMcDAlctgYCZ) and Android (https:
    //play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.DYMO.Mobile&pcampaignid=web_share)
    devices, as well as computers without the need for manual pairing. It supports
    the DYMO® LabelManager® Executive Connect app and desktop software (https://nam1
    2.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.dymo.com%2Fsupport%3Fc
    fid%3Duser-guide&data=05%7C02%7Ctobias.rumpp%40zenogroup.com%7Ce05d9e3ded1345dee
    Seite 1 von 2



    Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte



    Die besten Community Beiträge zu Alphabet - A14Y6F - US02079K3059

    Hier stellen wir 3 Kommentare aus der Community passend zu Alphabet vor, die von unseren Nutzenden als besonders interessant, informativ oder als gute Chartanalyse bewertet wurden.


    news aktuell
    0 Follower
    Autor folgen
    RSS-Feed abonnieren

    Verfasst von news aktuell
    4 im Artikel enthaltene WerteIm Artikel enthaltene Werte
    PROFESSIONAL LABELLING ANYWHERE, ANYTIME DYMO® INTRODUCES NEW LABELMANAGER EXECUTIVE 640 CB (FOTO) DYMO® (https://nam12.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=https %3A%2F%2Fwww.dymo.com%2F&data=05%7C02%7Ctobias.rumpp%40zenogroup.com%7Ce05d9e3de d1345dee36b08dd3c5825c8%7Cb824bfb3918e43c2bb1cdcc1ba40a82b%7C0%7C0%7C63873307176 …