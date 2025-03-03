PROFESSIONAL LABELLING ANYWHERE, ANYTIME
DYMO® INTRODUCES NEW LABELMANAGER EXECUTIVE 640 CB (FOTO)
Atlanta (ots) - DYMO® (https://nam12.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=https
%3A%2F%2Fwww.dymo.com%2F&data=05%7C02%7Ctobias.rumpp%40zenogroup.com%7Ce05d9e3de
d1345dee36b08dd3c5825c8%7Cb824bfb3918e43c2bb1cdcc1ba40a82b%7C0%7C0%7C63873307176
4559363%7CUnknown%7CTWFpbGZsb3d8eyJFbXB0eU1hcGkiOnRydWUsIlYiOiIwLjAuMDAwMCIsIlAi
OiJXaW4zMiIsIkFOIjoiTWFpbCIsIldUIjoyfQ%3D%3D%7C0%7C%7C%7C&sdata=Dul%2FZhqlYNjiZk
DvNPGv34BR%2BsHN0YgQZKzOMh8JQdo%3D&reserved=0) , a leader in innovative labeling
solutions, proudly announces the launch of the new LabelManager Executive 640 CB
(https://nam12.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.dymo.com%
2Flabel-makers-printers%2Flabelmanager-label-makers%2Fdymo-labelmanager-executiv
e-640-cb-box-qwy-keyboard%2FSAP_2197370.html&data=05%7C02%7Ctobias.rumpp%40zenog
roup.com%7Ce05d9e3ded1345dee36b08dd3c5825c8%7Cb824bfb3918e43c2bb1cdcc1ba40a82b%7
C0%7C0%7C638733071764572071%7CUnknown%7CTWFpbGZsb3d8eyJFbXB0eU1hcGkiOnRydWUsIlYi
OiIwLjAuMDAwMCIsIlAiOiJXaW4zMiIsIkFOIjoiTWFpbCIsIldUIjoyfQ%3D%3D%7C0%7C%7C%7C&sd
ata=heCDTmX1tlbju0F%2Ba2P06w27WLJV35nm%2BvzShNRDH7g%3D&reserved=0) . It is
designed for professionals seeking a fast, efficient, and reliable labeling
solution for various work environments, from offices to the medical sector, with
a strong emphasis on ease of use. The LabelManager Executive 640 CB enables
users to print labels faster, saving valuable time on labeling tasks and
boosting productivity across industries.
User-Friendly Design and Versatile Connectivity
In today's fast-paced work environment, organization and clarity are crucial.
The LabelManager Executive 640 CB addresses these needs with a compact design
and a rechargeable lithium-ion battery, making it perfect for both office use
and on-the-go labeling. Its high-resolution (240*320 pixels RGB; 143 ppi)
display ensures clear and readable labels, while the intuitive menu simplifies
label creation and customization.
The device offers multiple connectivity options, including Bluetooth® Low Energy
and USB-C, allowing seamless integration with iOS (https://apps.apple.com/de/app
/dymo-connect/id1011393267&usg=AOvVaw2yqP3wuvzxPMcDAlctgYCZ) and Android (https:
//play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.DYMO.Mobile&pcampaignid=web_share)
devices, as well as computers without the need for manual pairing. It supports
the DYMO® LabelManager® Executive Connect app and desktop software (https://nam1
2.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.dymo.com%2Fsupport%3Fc
fid%3Duser-guide&data=05%7C02%7Ctobias.rumpp%40zenogroup.com%7Ce05d9e3ded1345dee
%3A%2F%2Fwww.dymo.com%2F&data=05%7C02%7Ctobias.rumpp%40zenogroup.com%7Ce05d9e3de
d1345dee36b08dd3c5825c8%7Cb824bfb3918e43c2bb1cdcc1ba40a82b%7C0%7C0%7C63873307176
4559363%7CUnknown%7CTWFpbGZsb3d8eyJFbXB0eU1hcGkiOnRydWUsIlYiOiIwLjAuMDAwMCIsIlAi
OiJXaW4zMiIsIkFOIjoiTWFpbCIsIldUIjoyfQ%3D%3D%7C0%7C%7C%7C&sdata=Dul%2FZhqlYNjiZk
DvNPGv34BR%2BsHN0YgQZKzOMh8JQdo%3D&reserved=0) , a leader in innovative labeling
solutions, proudly announces the launch of the new LabelManager Executive 640 CB
(https://nam12.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.dymo.com%
2Flabel-makers-printers%2Flabelmanager-label-makers%2Fdymo-labelmanager-executiv
e-640-cb-box-qwy-keyboard%2FSAP_2197370.html&data=05%7C02%7Ctobias.rumpp%40zenog
roup.com%7Ce05d9e3ded1345dee36b08dd3c5825c8%7Cb824bfb3918e43c2bb1cdcc1ba40a82b%7
C0%7C0%7C638733071764572071%7CUnknown%7CTWFpbGZsb3d8eyJFbXB0eU1hcGkiOnRydWUsIlYi
OiIwLjAuMDAwMCIsIlAiOiJXaW4zMiIsIkFOIjoiTWFpbCIsIldUIjoyfQ%3D%3D%7C0%7C%7C%7C&sd
ata=heCDTmX1tlbju0F%2Ba2P06w27WLJV35nm%2BvzShNRDH7g%3D&reserved=0) . It is
designed for professionals seeking a fast, efficient, and reliable labeling
solution for various work environments, from offices to the medical sector, with
a strong emphasis on ease of use. The LabelManager Executive 640 CB enables
users to print labels faster, saving valuable time on labeling tasks and
boosting productivity across industries.
User-Friendly Design and Versatile Connectivity
In today's fast-paced work environment, organization and clarity are crucial.
The LabelManager Executive 640 CB addresses these needs with a compact design
and a rechargeable lithium-ion battery, making it perfect for both office use
and on-the-go labeling. Its high-resolution (240*320 pixels RGB; 143 ppi)
display ensures clear and readable labels, while the intuitive menu simplifies
label creation and customization.
The device offers multiple connectivity options, including Bluetooth® Low Energy
and USB-C, allowing seamless integration with iOS (https://apps.apple.com/de/app
/dymo-connect/id1011393267&usg=AOvVaw2yqP3wuvzxPMcDAlctgYCZ) and Android (https:
//play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.DYMO.Mobile&pcampaignid=web_share)
devices, as well as computers without the need for manual pairing. It supports
the DYMO® LabelManager® Executive Connect app and desktop software (https://nam1
2.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.dymo.com%2Fsupport%3Fc
fid%3Duser-guide&data=05%7C02%7Ctobias.rumpp%40zenogroup.com%7Ce05d9e3ded1345dee
Die besten Community Beiträge zu Alphabet - A14Y6F - US02079K3059
Hier stellen wir 3 Kommentare aus der Community passend zu Alphabet vor, die von unseren Nutzenden als besonders interessant, informativ oder als gute Chartanalyse bewertet wurden.
bps schrieb 27.02.25, 14:57
Bundesfinanzverwaltung PDF NV Antrag runterladen ,und beim Zuständigen Finanzamt einreichen. Gültigkeit immer für 3 Jahre.mitdiskutieren »
Alpenbauer schrieb 26.02.25, 15:34
So habe ich das vor acht Jahren auch für meine beiden Söhne gemacht - hat sich gelohnt 👍mitdiskutieren »
Galileo_Investments schrieb 26.02.25, 14:29
mein kleiner Sohn hat nun auch ein paar Alphabet in seinem Depot. Laufzeit 14 Jahremitdiskutieren »
Autor folgen
4 im Artikel enthaltene WerteIm Artikel enthaltene Werte