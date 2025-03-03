    ETICHETTATURA PROFESSIONALE, SEMPRE E DOVUNQUE

    DYMO® PRESENTA IL NUOVO LABELMANAGER EXECUTIVE CB 640 (FOTO)

    aPMeVdCZn3lka6Ll7D0adl7CK0%3D&reserved=0) , leader nelle soluzioni di
    etichettatura innovative, è lieta di annunciare il lancio del nuovo LabelManager
    Executive 640 CB
    d=0) . Il dispositivo è stato progettato per i professionisti alla ricerca di
    una soluzione di etichettatura rapida, efficiente e affidabile per ambienti di
    lavoro diversi, dagli uffici al settore medico, con una forte enfasi sulla
    facilità d'uso. LabelManager Executive 640 CB consente agli utenti di stampare
    etichette più velocemente, risparmiando tempo prezioso per le attività di
    etichettatura e aumentando la produttività in tutti i settori.

    Design user-friendly e connettività versatile

    Nell'odierno ambiente di lavoro dal ritmo frenetico, l'organizzazione e la
    chiarezza sono essenziali. Il LabelManager Executive 640 CB risponde a queste
    esigenze con un design compatto e una batteria ricaricabile agli ioni di litio,
    che lo rendono perfetto sia per l'uso in ufficio che per l'etichettatura mobile.
    Il display ad alta risoluzione (240*320 pixel RGB, 143 ppi) garantisce etichette
    chiare e leggibili, mentre il menu intuitivo ne semplifica la creazione e la
    personalizzazione.

    Il dispositivo offre molteplici opzioni di connettività, tra cui Bluetooth® Low
