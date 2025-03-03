Catch the Eleving Group 13% Bond Call Replay Now!

Eleving Group held an Investor Call on March 3, 2025, discussing its public bond tap offering and financial performance.

The bond tap offering, launched on February 19, 2025, aims to raise up to EUR 50 million, increasing the total bond amount to EUR 100 million.

The new Eurobonds (ISIN DE000A3LL7M4) have a coupon rate of 13% p.a., maturing on October 31, 2028, and require a minimum investment of 10 bonds.

Eleving Group operates in 16 markets across 3 continents, focusing on financial inclusion and has a diverse portfolio in vehicle and consumer finance.

The company has served over 1.3 million customers and issued loans totaling EUR 2.0 billion, with significant operations in Europe and Africa.

Eleving Group has been recognized as one of Europe’s fastest-growing companies, ranking 41st in the Financial Times' 'Europe's Long-Term Growth Champions 2024'.

The price of Eleving Group Unternehmensanleihe 13,00 % bis 10/28 at the time of the news was 110,02EUR and was down -1,99 % compared with the previous day.






