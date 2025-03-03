Catch the Eleving Group 13% Bond Call Replay Now!
Eleving Group's March 3, 2025, Investor Call highlighted a bold EUR 50 million bond tap offering, reinforcing its financial prowess and commitment to growth across 16 global markets.
- Eleving Group held an Investor Call on March 3, 2025, discussing its public bond tap offering and financial performance.
- The bond tap offering, launched on February 19, 2025, aims to raise up to EUR 50 million, increasing the total bond amount to EUR 100 million.
- The new Eurobonds (ISIN DE000A3LL7M4) have a coupon rate of 13% p.a., maturing on October 31, 2028, and require a minimum investment of 10 bonds.
- Eleving Group operates in 16 markets across 3 continents, focusing on financial inclusion and has a diverse portfolio in vehicle and consumer finance.
- The company has served over 1.3 million customers and issued loans totaling EUR 2.0 billion, with significant operations in Europe and Africa.
- Eleving Group has been recognized as one of Europe’s fastest-growing companies, ranking 41st in the Financial Times' 'Europe's Long-Term Growth Champions 2024'.
The price of Eleving Group Unternehmensanleihe 13,00 % bis 10/28 at the time of the news was 110,02EUR and was down -1,99 %
compared with the previous day.
+0,93 %
+1,40 %
+1,40 %
+1,40 %
+7,50 %
+8,95 %
ISIN:DE000A3LL7M4WKN:A3LL7M
