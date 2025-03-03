Alzchem Group Fuels Munich's Creatine Research Boom

The Creatine Conference 2025, organized by the Alzchem Group, will take place in Munich from March 12 to 15, 2025, at the Meliá Hotel.

The conference will be held in a hybrid format, allowing both on-site and online participation.

Organized by the Creatine for Health Scientific Advisory Board, Texas A&M University, and DBSS Research Division, the event will showcase the latest findings in creatine supplementation.

Topics include creatine's role in combating fatigue, women's health, cognitive performance, and healthy aging.

Participants can engage in interactive panel discussions and earn continuing education credits.

Alzchem is a specialty chemicals company with a focus on sustainability and global developments, employing around 1,730 people and generating significant sales and EBITDA in 2024.

