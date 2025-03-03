Arbonia Boosts EBITDA Margin Amid Tough German Market

Arbonia AG experienced a 10.2% revenue growth to CHF 556.3 million in 2024, despite a challenging market in Germany.

The EBITDA margin increased from 6.3% to 11.9%, with a significant contribution from one-time effects, including the sale of the Zelgstrasse site.

The net debt rose to CHF 357 million by the end of 2024, primarily due to acquisitions of Dimoldura and Lignis.

Arbonia's shareholders will benefit from the sale of the Climate division, with a proposed dividend and an extraordinary dividend replacing a share buyback program.

Arbonia's outlook for 2025 is cautiously optimistic, with expected revenue growth of 3-5% and an adjusted EBITDA of approximately CHF 60 million.

Strategic measures, including automation and digitalization, aim to strengthen Arbonia's market position and achieve sustainable growth, with a focus on consolidating existing markets and exploring new sales channels.

The price of Arbonia at the time of the news was 13,390EUR and was down -0,81 % compared with the previous day.






