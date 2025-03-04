Unlock Your Business 2024 Potential

    101 Aufrufe 101 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    Forbo Holding AG navigated a challenging market in 2024, showcasing resilience with strategic investments in sustainability and innovation.

    • Forbo Holding AG reported net sales of CHF 1,122.0 million for the 2024 business year, a slight decline of 1.7% in local currencies despite an adverse market environment.
    • The company maintained a double-digit EBIT margin and reported a solid free cash flow of CHF 91.8 million, with a net cash position and treasury shares totaling CHF 165.3 million.
    • Forbo's sustainability efforts led to a 2.5% reduction in CO2 emissions per square meter produced, and the company has set binding targets for key sustainability indicators.
    • The Board of Directors will propose an unchanged dividend of CHF 25 per share for the 2024 financial year at the Ordinary General Meeting.
    • Forbo plans to continue its strategy of investing in innovative and sustainable products, operational excellence, and growth markets, with a focus on digitalization and production technology.
    • The company expects a slight year-on-year increase in net sales and profit for the 2025 financial year, assuming no significant changes in the geopolitical and economic environments.

    The next important date, Quarterly report, at Forbo Holding is on 04.04.2025.


    Forbo Holding

    -2,66 %
    +0,05 %
    +10,20 %
    +21,00 %
    -7,20 %
    -33,54 %
    -25,96 %
    -11,96 %
    ISIN:CH0003541510WKN:871047






